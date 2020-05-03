Bihar Minister writes to Centre, seeks extra grain allocation for 30 lakh new ration card beneficiaries

Patna: Bihar Food and Consumer Protection Minister Madan Sahni has, in a letter to Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, stressed on the need for allocation of additional 75,000 metric tonnes of grains for 30 lakh new ration card beneficiaries in the state.

The letter comes in response to Paswan's statement that the data on ration beneficiaries as provided by the Bihar government will be taken into consideration after the 2021 census.

The Centre has asked the state government to put a list of remaining 14,04,000 beneficiaries on the Public Distribution System (PDS) portal.

On this, Sahni said that as per the 2011 census, the allocation of food grains is being received from the Centre but names of 30 lakh people have been added in the ration list as Bihar's population has increased.