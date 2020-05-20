Bihar: Migrant woman gives birth to child on train

Patna: A migrant woman, who was going from Gujarat's Surat Gujarat to Sitamarhi in Bihar, gave birth to a child on a train on Tuesday.

Both the mother and the child are doing well.

A doctor, who attended her at the Danapur Railway Station, said, "The child was delivered with the help of passengers. We clamped the baby's umbilical cord when the train stopped here. Both the mother and child are healthy." Meanwhile, the lockdown, imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19, has been extended till May 31.