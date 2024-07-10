Bihar: Manvi Madhu Kashya Becomes India's First Transwoman Sub-Inspector; VIDEO

Patna, July 10: Manvi Madhu Kashya became India's first transwoman Sub-Inspector of India. Manvi hails from a small village in Bhagalpur, Bihar.

Apart from this, three transgender individuals were appointed as sub-inspectors by the Bihar Police.

On Tuesday, the results of the Bihar Police Sub-Inspector exam were declared.

Madhu Manvi Kashyap's name was included in the final list.

In another incident, the central government on Tuesday, July 9, issued an order permitting a Hyderabad-based Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer to change name and gender.

M. Anusuya, who is currently serving as Joint Commissioner in the office of the Chief Commissioner at the Customs, Excise, and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal in Hyderabad, requested a name change to M. Anukathir Surya and a gender change from female to male.