Bihar: Liquor Smuggler Says 'Will Sell Alcohol After Coming Out Of Jail, Not Afraid Of Police' (Watch Video)

Siwan: A shocking video has emerged on social media in which a liquor smuggler is seen challenging the Police in Bihar's Siwan. It can be seen in the video that the smuggler is being taken to hospital and the media present at the spot questions him to which he replies that he is not afraid of the police. He also said that he will keep selling liquor and that he is not afraid of the police.

The video is going viral on social media

The video is going viral on social media and the police is facing criticism after the video shows the daring of the criminal. The criminal is seen in handcuffs and being escorted by police officers to the hospital for medical checkup. The smuggler said that he has been doing liquor business since 2016-17 for around seven years. The muggler has been identified as Krishna Rai and hails from Madarpur.

The smuggler said that he has around 50 associates working with him

The smuggler said that he has around 50 associates working in the same business along with him. He also said that he has been to jail thrice for smuggling liquor in Bihar and also said that he will sell liquor even after coming out of jail. He said that the money that is being spent in going to jail will only be recovered by selling liquor. Selling and consumption of liquor is banned in Bihar.

The smuggler has also a history of fleeing from police custody

The smuggler has also a history of fleeing from police custody. Earlier, he escaped from the police custody when he was broought to Sadar Hospital for a medical checkup. The police officer who accompanied the criminal said that he fled from police custody from the hospital and he also tried to snatch the gun from the police.