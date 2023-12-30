Bihar: Land Mafia Capture Govt Pond, Make It Disappear Overnight In Darbhanga; Video Surfaces

Land Mafia Capture Govt Pond, Make It Disappear Overnight In Darbhanga; Video Surfaces | File Photo

Darbhanga: In a shocking incident that came to light in Bihar, a government pond disappeared overnight in Darbhanga due to alleged encroachment by the land mafia, and the administration kept sleeping. There are reports that the pond was filled with soil and encroached upon by the land mafia in the area.

The pond was emptied and later filled with soil

It is being said that the pond was emptied and later filled with soil and covered, and the signs of the existence of the pond were destroyed. The land mafia then made a small settlement on the captured land after filling the site with soil.

The villagers used the pond for breeding fish and also for growing water fruits

There are reports that the villagers used the pond for breeding fish and also for growing water fruits and other uses. However, the pond was encroached upon by the land mafia after being filled with soil. First, the land mafia emptied the water from the pond and then filled it with soil and captured the pond illegally.

The police came into action

The police came into action after receiving information about the encroachment of the pond. They have registered a complaint in connection with the matter and have initiated a probe into the matter. They have taken cognizance of the matter and have formed a team to nab the culprits.

There are no signs of the pond left

There are reports that the land mafia has filled the site with soil in such a manner that there are no signs of the pond left. Nobody will be able to say that a pond ever existed on the spot. They also built a small slum after filling the pond with soil, which made the land around the pond flat.

The incident has exposed the poor condition of law and order

The incident has exposed the poor condition of law and order in the state. It has also highlighted that the land mafia has no fear of the police and the administration and can encroach not only on land but also the ponds and lakes in the state.

The state government should take prompt and strict action

The state government should take prompt and strict action against such criminals and also take appropriate steps to safeguard the government properties that have been allotted for the welfare of the residents of the state. They should stop these land mafias from seizing public properties for personal gain.