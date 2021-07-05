Bihar: Lalu Prasad Yadav in tears while recalling prison days; praises son Tejashwi on RJD's silver jubilee

PATNA: Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday became emotional while addressing the party leaders through video conference from New Delhi and was in tears to recall his imprisonment in Ranchi. He said, "I was saved because of presence of Rabri Devi (wife) and Tejashwi Yadav (son)".

Lalu praised Rabri and Tejashwi and claimed, "If they were not with me in the Ranchi hospital ward, I could have died (Mai khatam hi ho jaata)".

Lalu was addressing the party leaders for the first time after his release on bail and assured he would visit Patna soon. While he was speaking, his wife and former chief minister, Rabri Devi and eldest daughter, MP Misa Bharti, were seen assisting him on both sides of the chair. He thanked the doctors of RIIMS and his wife for saving his life.

He praised the leadership of Tejashwi and said people of Bihar have accepted his son as their leader at very young age. Lalu said he wanted to campaign in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and 2020 assembly elections, but due to imprisonment could not come.

"I was yearning (tadap Raha tha) to join the campaign". He claimed he had full faith on the capability of Tejashwi who successfully led the RJD to victory in the assembly elections.

Lalu recalled the formation of RJD in 1997 after splitting from Janata Dal and appointment of Rabri Devi as chief minister following Lalu's imprisonment in fodder scam.

He slammed the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) led central government and alleged that after Ayodhya, BJP was pursuing the Mathura agenda. He called upon the RJD workers to agitate on the streets protesting against rising prices of petrol, diesel and LPG.

Tejwashi Yadav inaugurated a photo exhibition on Lalu Prasad's political career in Bihar. All senior leaders who were close to his father were present to hear Tejaswhi. Both brothers spoke after Lalu Yadav opened the celebrations by cutting cake at Pandara Road residence of Misa Bharti, where he is staying.

Meanwhile, at RJD office, COVID appropriate protocols were breached and leaders were to be seen without masks. Party distributed food packets to the workers who also did not wear masks nor maintained social distancing.