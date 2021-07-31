Bihar: Lalan Singh to be new national president of JDU as RCP Singh steps down

Lalan Singh was appointed as the new party president of Janta Dal United on Saturday after RCP Singh stepped down. The decision was taken during a high level meet chaired by Bihar chief minister and party leader Nitish Kumar.
Mungar MP Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh replaces R C P Singh, who offered to step down as he has been inducted as a Cabinet minister in the Modi government. Lalan Singh has long been a close confidant of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the main face of his party.
Party's former national president and Union Minister RCP Singh, party's MPs, national office bearers, state chiefs and executive members were present at the meeting.
There were talks of RCP Singh stepping down as the party president earlier in the day ahead of which a National Executive meeting was called by CM Nitish Kumar.
Singh has great experience in handling party affairs and chalking out political strategies. The JDU follows one post one person policy in the party.
Lalan Singh has always put party's political interests at the forefront in decision-making exercises within the party.
During the recent cabinet expansion of the Modi 2.0 government, the party had authorised current national president RCP Singh to take decisions on its behalf. Singh, however, just ensured his own inclusion and sources said that this was against the wish of Nitish Kumar who wanted two cabinet berths, for him, and Lalan Singh.
Nitish Kumar was the national President before the 2020 Assembly election but stepped down from the post after being sworn-in as Chief Minister and handed over the responsibility to R.C.P. Singh. Now, as Singh has become a Union Minister, he will hand over the post likely to Lalan Singh as per the party’s one person one post policy.