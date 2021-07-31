Bihar: Lalan Singh to be new national president of JDU as RCP Singh steps down

Lalan Singh was appointed as the new party president of Janta Dal United on Saturday after RCP Singh stepped down. The decision was taken during a high level meet chaired by Bihar chief minister and party leader Nitish Kumar.

Mungar MP Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh replaces R C P Singh, who offered to step down as he has been inducted as a Cabinet minister in the Modi government. Lalan Singh has long been a close confidant of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the main face of his party.

Party's former national president and Union Minister RCP Singh, party's MPs, national office bearers, state chiefs and executive members were present at the meeting.

There were talks of RCP Singh stepping down as the party president earlier in the day ahead of which a National Executive meeting was called by CM Nitish Kumar.