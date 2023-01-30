Bihar: JDU's Upendra Kushwaha claims 'anti-social elements pelted stones' at his convoy; Pics inside

Janata Dal (United) leader Upendra Kushwaha on Monday claimed that some people attacked his convoy in Bihar's Bhojpur district.

Kushwaha informed that the incident took place near Nayaka Tola Mor in Jagdishpur. Fortunately, nobody in his convoy was hurt in the attack.

"Some anti-social elements suddenly attacked and pelted stones on my vehicle which was in the convoy while passing near Nayaka Tola Mor in Jagdishpur of Bhojpur district.

"Everyone escaped except for the rush of the security personnel," Kushwaha tweeted.

Kushwaha asked to quit JD(U)

The JD(U) leader was recently asked to quit the party by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar but Kushwaha refused and reiterated his "demand to hold a national executive meeting of the party."

Kushwaha retorted by saying he could not leave the party without his share in the “paternal property”.

Kushwaha is a Member of Legislative Assembly and the national parliamentary board chairman of JD(U). He has been unhappy with the JD(U)-RJD alliance, and not being awarded a co-deputy Chief Minister post.