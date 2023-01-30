e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar: JDU's Upendra Kushwaha claims 'anti-social elements pelted stones' at his convoy; Pics inside

Bihar: JDU's Upendra Kushwaha claims 'anti-social elements pelted stones' at his convoy; Pics inside

Upendra Kushwaha informed that the incident took place near Nayaka Tola Mor in Jagdishpur.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 30, 2023, 07:30 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Janata Dal (United) leader Upendra Kushwaha on Monday claimed that some people attacked his convoy in Bihar's Bhojpur district.

Kushwaha informed that the incident took place near Nayaka Tola Mor in Jagdishpur. Fortunately, nobody in his convoy was hurt in the attack.

"Some anti-social elements suddenly attacked and pelted stones on my vehicle which was in the convoy while passing near Nayaka Tola Mor in Jagdishpur of Bhojpur district.

"Everyone escaped except for the rush of the security personnel," Kushwaha tweeted.

Kushwaha asked to quit JD(U)

The JD(U) leader was recently asked to quit the party by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar but Kushwaha refused and reiterated his "demand to hold a national executive meeting of the party."

Kushwaha retorted by saying he could not leave the party without his share in the “paternal property”.

Kushwaha is a Member of Legislative Assembly and the national parliamentary board chairman of JD(U). He has been unhappy with the JD(U)-RJD alliance, and not being awarded a co-deputy Chief Minister post.

Read Also
Bihar: JDU's parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwaha asks Nitish to disclose deal with RJD
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Bihar: JDU's Upendra Kushwaha claims 'anti-social elements pelted stones' at his convoy; Pics inside

Bihar: JDU's Upendra Kushwaha claims 'anti-social elements pelted stones' at his convoy; Pics inside

From Adani stocks to BBC documentary: Oppn to take on govt in Parliament's budget session

From Adani stocks to BBC documentary: Oppn to take on govt in Parliament's budget session

Rajasthan: Winter rains lash most of state, heavy damage to crops

Rajasthan: Winter rains lash most of state, heavy damage to crops

I&B Ministry orders private channels to undertake public service broadcasting for 30 mins every day

I&B Ministry orders private channels to undertake public service broadcasting for 30 mins every day

PM Modi to inaugurate Delhi-Mumbai Expressway's Sohna-Dausa stretch

PM Modi to inaugurate Delhi-Mumbai Expressway's Sohna-Dausa stretch