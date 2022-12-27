Bihar: JD(U) MLA's son, who said 'not afraid of anyone', now arrested in Barari shooting case

Police arrested JDU MLA Gopal Mandal's son Ashish Mandal in Barari shooting case. | Social Media

Bhagalpur: Ashish Mandal, son of JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal, was arrested by the SIT team on Tuesday. A warrant was issued against four people, including Ashish Mandal, in the firing case over a land dispute. In this case, the SIT team nabbed Ashish Mandal near Tilkamanjhi Sheetla Sthan here.

A few days back, Gopal Mandal's son Ashish Mandal had celebrated Christmas with fervour at his restaurant. During the celebration, he had said that his father Gopal Mandal is not afraid of anyone and so is he. His video had gone viral on social media. Now, the SIT team has arrested Ashish Mandal.

Gopal Mandal's wife alleges political conspiracy

After her son's arrest, Gopal Mandal's wife Savita Devi said that she is a strong contender for the post of mayor under the Municipal Corporation elections. "I am sure of becoming the mayor. People are having trouble with this and efforts are being made to stain her political career. Opponents have done this to disturb the elections. My son is innocent. He has been arrested without warrant which is not by any measure."

From where did Ashish get arrested?

MLA Gopal Mandal's wife has an office for publicity near Sheetla Sthan Road of Tilkamanjhi. Ashish was busy preparing for the campaign. Meanwhile, the police arrived there and caught him. Giving details of this case, Bhagalpur SP Shubham Arya said that apart from the son of MLA Gopal Mandal, there are four other accused whom they had identified for several days. "The SIT team has arrested Ashish. Rest of the accused will also be arrested," Arya said.