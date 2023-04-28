 Bihar: JD(U) leader Kailash Mahto shot dead in Katihar, probe underway
Bihar: JD(U) leader Kailash Mahto shot dead in Katihar, probe underway

According to the police, the incident took place in Katihar's Barari Police Station area.

ANIUpdated: Friday, April 28, 2023, 09:33 AM IST
article-image
Bihar: JD(U) leader Kailash Mahto shot dead in Katihar, probe underway | Twitter

Katihar: Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Kailash Mahto was shot dead in Katihar, said the police on Friday.

"We have started an investigation and the accused will be arrested soon. Around 4-5 round of firing was done. Further details can only be given after post-mortem", Om Prakash, SDPO, Katihar told ANI.

According to the police, the incident took place in Katihar's Barari Police Station area.

Further details on the matter are awaited.

