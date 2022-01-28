e-Paper Get App

India reports 2,51,209 new COVID-19 cases, 627 deaths in last 24 hours
Friday, January 28, 2022, 04:27 PM IST

Bihar: Indian Army trainer aircraft crashes near Gaya, both pilots safe

FPJ Web Desk
File Photo

An aircraft of the Indian Army’s Officers’ Training Academy crashed soon after taking off during training in Bihar's Gaya on Friday. Both the pilots in the aircraft are safe, said army officials.

According to Bangajeet Saha, the Director of Gaya International Airport, both pilots were safe.

The director adding details said the crash took place in fields adjoining a village under Bodh Gaya block, when the pilots tried to make an emergency landing.

Villagers noticed the trainer aircraft falling down, rushed to the spot and pulled the cadets out.

They were taken away by Army personnel who arrived soon afterwards. Debris of the crashed plane was also collected by them.

"The nature of the technical fault that might have caused the crash will be known only upon examination by experts," the airport director said.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 04:27 PM IST
