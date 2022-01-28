Bihar: Indian Army trainer aircraft crashes near Gaya, both pilots safe

An aircraft of the Indian Army’s Officers’ Training Academy crashed soon after taking off during training in Bihar's Gaya on Friday. Both the pilots in the aircraft are safe, said army officials.

According to Bangajeet Saha, the Director of Gaya International Airport, both pilots were safe.

The director adding details said the crash took place in fields adjoining a village under Bodh Gaya block, when the pilots tried to make an emergency landing.

An aircraft of the Indian Army’s Officers’ Training Academy in Gaya, Bihar today crashed soon after taking off during training. Both the pilots in the aircraft are safe: Army officials — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2022

Villagers noticed the trainer aircraft falling down, rushed to the spot and pulled the cadets out.

They were taken away by Army personnel who arrived soon afterwards. Debris of the crashed plane was also collected by them.

"The nature of the technical fault that might have caused the crash will be known only upon examination by experts," the airport director said.

