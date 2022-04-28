Bihar Iftar Politics: 'Let a secret, remain a secret', says Tejaswi Yadav on JD(U), RJD coming together

PATNA: Relation between the chief minister, Nitish Kumar and RJD president, Lalu Prasad's family is warming up as the children of Lalu met the chief minister, for the second time within a week and the Iftar politics facilitated meetings.

On Thursday evening, the leader of the opposition, Tejaswhi Prasad Yadav and his elder brother former health minister, Tej Pratap Yadav, two sons of Lalu, responded to the invitation of JDU by attending the Iftar party at Haj Bhawan here and occupied seats next to the JDU national president, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lallan Singh and Nitish Kumar.

On April 22, Nitish visited Lalu's residence at 10, Circular Road to attend the Iftar party hosted by the Lalu family. Later JDU had invited Lalu Prasad too. His family said, "though Jharkhand High Court had ordered his release on bail on April 22, the release order could not reach Birsa Munda jail for necessary follow up action." Lalu is convicted of a fodder scam.

Today's iftar party hosted by JDU was joined by the former chief ministers, Jeetan Ram Manjhi and Tarkishore Prasad, deputy chief minister from BJP in the Nitish cabinet. Chief Secretary, Amir Subhani was also present.

Nitish Kumar told waiting media persons, "do not attach politics in Iftar parties. There is no link between politics and Iftar."Tejaswi, when asked if RJD and JDU were coming closer, responded by saying "Let the secret, remain a secret". However, his elder brother commented "Khela Hobe".

State RJD president, Jagdananad Singh who had abstained from the Iftar hosted by the Lalu family on April 22 did not attend today's Iftar of JDU. He reacted to speculations about Nitish coming close to RJD by saying, "Nitish should practice the policies of Ram Manohar Lohiya and Karpoori Thakur first, Let him sever ties with BJP and if we are convinced he has reformed himself, we will welcome him to RJD."

The presence of Nitish Kumar at 10, Circular Road last week hadd triggered off speculations of return of 2013 ties between JDU and RJD.

On April 23, while speaking at Jagdishpur in Bhojpur district, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, publicly expressed his displeasure over Nitish reportedly moving closer to RJD by recalling the Jungle Raj of Lalu-Rabri regime in Bihar. Prem Chandra Patel, spokesman of BJP, today reacted officially by saying "there should not be patronage to one religion only in the of pretext of Iftar parties. Did they organise parties during Durga Puja festivities".

ALSO READ Mumbai: Fine dining restaurant Indian Accent to open in city

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 09:47 PM IST