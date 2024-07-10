Bihar House Collapse Video: Structure Reduces To Rubble Within Minutes & Washes Away In Bhagalpur

Bhagalpur: With monsoon fury wreaking havoc across several states in India with flash flood warnings being issued somewhere or the other by India Meteorological department everyday, incidents of landslides & infrastructure damage have become a recurring phenomenon. Most recently on July 10, a house collapsed like a pack of cards within minutes and was washed away in flood water in Bihar's Bhagalpur. The scary moment of house collapse was captured on camera and the video of the same is doing rounds on social media.

In the video it can be clearly seen that the house house collapsed suddenly and was washed away in the flood water. The video also showed some villagers who appeared to have vacated their vulnerable houses watching the structure coming down.

India Meteorological department has issued a red alert for West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya and an orange alert in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for July 10. IMD said that heavy rainfall spell is likely over many parts of Central India, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh during next 5 days.

Incessant rainfall across several districts of Bihar have wreaked havoc causing waterlogging, electricity cuts, rain related accidents in many parts of the state. On July 9, Tuesday, close to 8 people died and several were injured due to lightning in Rohtas, Bhojpur and Gaya.

IMD has advised people to plan their travel carefully and vacate vulnerable structures as soon as possible and move to safer places as heavy rainfall spell is likely over many parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh during next 5 days.