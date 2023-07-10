Bihar Horror: 45-Year-Old Woman Beaten To Death, Her Eyes Gouged Out & Private Parts Mutilated

Representative Image

In a horrific case from Bihar's Khagaria district, a 45-year-old woman lost her life due to a brutal beating, while her mutilated body was discovered. This event led to a massive protest by the local community members.

Horrific violence afflicted upon victim

According to the authorities, Sulekha Devi from Pasraha village was subjected to extreme violence and killed by unknown individuals. The attackers horrifically removed her eyes, cut her tongue, severed her breasts, and mutilated her intimate parts before ultimately ending her life using a sharp weapon. This disturbing information was shared by the police on Sunday.

The occurrence took place when Sulekha Devi ventured out to tend to her agricultural land. Following the crime, the perpetrators have fled and are currently evading capture.

This, however, is not the first tragedy to afflict the family, as they had previously experienced tragedy on April 25, 2014. On that day, Sulekha Devi's husband, Bablu Singh, and her brother-in-law were both fatally shot. The individuals accused in her husband's murder case were granted bail last year.

Land dispute likely reason behind the crime

According to the police, it is believed that the motive behind the crime could be a land dispute; however, ongoing investigations are being conducted to determine the precise cause.

During a press briefing, SDPO Manoj Kumar stated that a knife was discovered at the scene of the crime. He further emphasized that a comprehensive investigation into the entire incident is currently underway.

Protests erupt

The heinous murder has had a profound impact on the local community, leaving them shocked and disturbed. In response, residents in conjunction with the victim's relatives organised a protest by blocking the National Highway near the Pasraha police station, resulting in a lengthy traffic jam that lasted for hours.

After the SDPO arrived at the location and provided assurances to the relatives that the culprits would be apprehended, the protest was called off.