Bihar hooch tragedy: Thirteen more die in Chapra

Patna: The District Magistrate of Saran, Rajesh Meena on Friday confirmed death of 13 people from Noniya Toli in the last two days after consuming locally made liquor.

Meena, who visited the village said, "15 others who too had consumed illicit liquor have lost their eyesight while eleven are admitted to Patna Medical College Hospital."

He informed that one person has been arrested and is suspected to be the supplier of liquor.

The state government today suspended the officer-in-charge of Maker police station.

A large number of women created road blockades on Chapra highway demanding action against the police station staff alleging illicit liquor was being sold with their connivance. They prevented the movement of vehicles on the highway.

