Bihar Hooch Tragedy: Delhi Police nabs 'mastermind' behind liquor case

Delhi Police's crime branch with the accused Ram Babu | ANI

Delhi: Delhi Police nabbed the alleged mastermine behind the hooch tragedy that happened in Bihar's Saran district earlier this month. Delhi's Crime branch arrested Ram Babu, who allegedly made the suprious liquor.

According to reports, Babu was held by the inter-state cell of Delhi Crime Branch and that Bihar counter[art has been alerted about his arrest.

The number of deaths attributable to the use of suprious alcohol in Saran district's Mashrakh, Marhaura, Ishuapur, Amnaur, Tariyya, Baniyapur, and Parsa blocks was the most since Bihar's ban went into effect in 2016.

This story is a breaking story, further details awaited