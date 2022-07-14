Bihar: Govt issues new rules for second marriage by its employees

Representative | Photo: Pexels

The employees of Bihar government intending to marry for a second time will now have to first inform their respective department and go ahead only after obtaining the necessary permission.

The state government has issued a fresh notification wherein it has directed every government official to inform about their marital status and be eligible for a second marriage only after obtaining the necessary permission.

The notification said that any male or female employee planning to marry for a second time must first take legal separation from his/her spouse and inform the same to the concerned department.

In case the first wife/husband is having objection, the employee's second wife/husband will not be entitled to get government facilities.

If a government employee marries for a second time without taking permission from the concerned department and dies during the service period, his/her second wife/husband and their children will not be entitled to get jobs on compassionate grounds. The state government will give preference to the children of the first wife.

The general administration has sent the notification to all the divisional commissioners, district magistrates, sub-divisional magistrates, DGP, DGP home guard, DGP prison, and every concerned officer to implement the same in their respective jurisdictions.