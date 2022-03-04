Bihar govt decides on increasing number of seats in state medical colleges, proposal sent to Union Ministry

The Bihar government has decided to increase the number of seats in medical colleges from the next academic session. At present, there are 18,500 MBBS seats in both private and government medical colleges in the state.

State health minister Mangal Pandey while replying to a calling attention notice on the plight of medical students from Bihar in Ukraine said that the Bihar government has proposed to have 24 medical colleges in the state.

He said the admissions in MBBS courses in both private and government medical colleges are made following results of the NEET at the national level and even fees structure is decided by the Union Health Ministry.

Pandey added that the proposal has been to have the fee structure in 50 per cent of the seats in private medical colleges at par with the government medical colleges. Justice Akhilesh Chandra's committee has been set up to report on the fee structure in Indian medical colleges.

Notably, 900 students from Bihar had enrolled in different medical colleges in Ukraine, so far, 308 students have returned to Bihar and the resident commissioner of Bihar Bhawan was in constant touch with the ministry of external affairs to arrange the safe return of the remaining students.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said since the fees for medical education in India was quite heavy, students opted for MBBS classes in Ukraine where fees were quite low.

He suggested that the Union Government should treat it as a national issue because students from all over India were preferring education in medical colleges in Ukraine only because the fee structure was comparatively cheaper than in Indian medical colleges.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 05:55 PM IST