Bihar government’s swooping on RSS, allies raises hackles of state BJP

Patna: The Bihar government's action of directing the Intelligence Bureau to investigate the activities of the office-bearers of RSS and 18 allied organisations has invited strong protest from the BJP leaders.

BJP is a partner in Nitish Kumar led government in the state. The government order was issued on May 28, two days before the second term of Narendra Modi government started and JDU was denied a berth in the NDA government.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was in New Delhi during that period meeting the BJP president and the Prime Minister for inclusion of JDU MPs in the Union Cabinet, a demand which was denied by the Centre.

The SP of IB (special branch) had sent circulars to all deputy SPs asking them to collect detailed informations about the activities of office-bearers of RSS – president, vice-president, secretary, treasurer, joint secretary and others with their names, contact numbers, address and business.

The 18 organisations against whom investigation has been ordered included Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, Vidyarthi Parishad, Shiksha Bharti, Rashtriya Seweika Samiti, Kisan Sangh, Mazdoor Sangh, Railway Workers Union, Hindu Mahasabha, Hindu Jagran Manch etc.

Sanjay Mayukh, national media in-charge of BJP and MLC raised the issue in the Bihar legislative Council and said investigations against the RSS functionaries was unjustified.

BJP MP Gopal Narain Singh said, “JDU is a partner in the NDA. On the one side, they (JDU) are with us and on the other, its government is trying to malign BJP organisations. We do not know what is in the mind of Nitish Kumar".

Premranjan Patel, spokesman of Bihar unit of BJP, described the IB probe on RSS and its allied organisations as a wrong action. RSS and its ancillary units are not banned organisations.

Sanjay Sarogi, senior BJP MLA, said it was surprising why only RSS has been singled out for investigations. It is patriotic organisation promoting nationalism.

Nitin Navin, MLA from Bankipore, said the workers of the BJP were upset with the IB probe. “I have conveyed their feelings to the BJP leadership", he said.

Former chief minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi said Nitish Kumar can not dare to take any action against RSS. It is an eye wash to establish his secular credentials.

By CHHAYA MISHRA