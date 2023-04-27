Bihar: Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh released from Saharsa jail today

On Thursday morning, gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh released from Saharsa jail, confirmed a jail official to news agency ANI.
The Bihar government, allegedly, recently amended the prison rules allowing the release of 27 convicts including him. He was serving a life sentence in the 1994 murder of then Gopalganj District Magistrate G Krishnaiah.
This is breaking news, further details awaited.
