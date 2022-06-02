Bihar: Gang of cyber frauds cheating Char Dham pilgrims busted at Nawada village | File Photo

PATNA: With the arrest of a 19-years-old youth Vibhishan Mahto from Warsiliganj in Nawada district, 130 km west from here on Wednesday, an inter state gang cheated pilgrims of Char Dham (Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamnotri and Gangotri) has been busted.

A team of Chamoli district police of Uttarakhand reached the village tracing his mobile location. Vibhíshan has admitted having fleeced pilgrims and collecting Rs 20 lakhs in 15 days.

He had hired the services of an IT expert from Hyderabad to host two websites and promote them as top class service providers.

According to Ms Sweta Chaubey, district SP of Chamoli, a pilgrim from Lucknow had complained that he had made online payment for helicopter services through the website of Himalayan copter services.

When the family reached the helipad, there was no booking in his name and the mobile number of the contact person of the service provider was off.

SP put the mobile on surveillance and it was traced to Warsiliganj in Bihar.

A four-member team of Chamoli police reached Nawada and traced Vibhishan.

Police took him to the ATMs from where he had withdrawn money and deposited in branches of different banks.

Another pilgrim from Kerala had booked air ticket from Dehradun to Cochin through the website, but his ticket too was found fake

Two pilgrims from Raipur had deposited Rs 97000 for helicopter services and hotel rooms to the self claimed service provider, a fake one.