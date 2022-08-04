Bihar: Four die after drinking hooch in Saran

Representative Photo |

Patna: In the total prohibition of alcohol declared in Bihar, four people died on Thursday noon in Maker village in Saran district, 50 kms from here. Their family members claimed that they had consumed locally available country liquor.

Over 20 are admitted to Sadar hospital at Chapra and Patna Medical College hospital today at 2 pm.

According to the police, the villagers had consumed liquor during the Devi Puja of Shrawan Hindu calendar month.

Those killed in the liquor tragedy have been identified as Omnath Mahto, Chandraeshwar Mahto, Chandan Mahto and Kamal Mahto.

Chapra police in the evening claimed the illicit liquor trader has been arrested. A team of doctors led by the district civil surgeon is camping at Maker.

About a dozen who consumed have lost their eyesight.

There is total prohibition in the state since April,2016.