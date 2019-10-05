Bihar Floods: Locals construct makeshift boat to travel through streets Patna

Patna: As Bihar continues to face water-logging problem in some areas, locals of Rajendra Nagar on Saturday constructed a makeshift boat to travel through flooded streets.

Few people were seen putting together the pieces of bamboo to travel through flooded streets and help some people who are stuck at their homes.

Many of them were seen wading through knee-deep waters to reach their respective places.

A local Priyaranjan Kumar said, "Teams are not carrying out the rescue operation anymore so we trying to help some people who are stuck. The water is very dirty and has seeped into our homes.

We are facing a lot of problems as there is no proper drinking water, food." Whereas, the NDRF officials have been using tractors for carrying out rescue operations.