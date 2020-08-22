Bihar flood situation remains grim, more than 83.62 lakh people affected in 16 districts

The flood situation in Bihar remained critical on Saturday as nearly 70,000 more people were affected by the calamity, raising the number of marooned people to 83,62,451 in 16 districts of the state, a Disaster Management Department bulletin said.

Flood water entered in 11 fresh panchayat areas since Friday and the number of affected panchayats is now 1,333 in 130 blocks.

Flood-related deaths remained unchanged at 27, the bulletin said.