Bihar fears floods as heavy rains swell rivers

Patna: Rising water levels in many rivers due to continuous rain had created flood-like situation in as many as six districts of Bihar and had affected rail services, officials said on Saturday. Rail services were affected as flood waters submerged tracks at many places. Several trains had either been diverted or cancelled, East Central Railway Chief PRO Rajesh Kumar told IANS.

A railway official, however, said the train services were resumed on Saturday morning. According to officials, the water level in Koshi river is increasing continuously and at the Gandak barrage it has risen sharply due to heavy rain in the Terai region of Nepal.

Stating the state govt is on high alert to tackle the situation, Pratyay Amrit, principal secy at Bihar State Disaster Management Authority, said six districts—Sheohar, Sitamarhi, East Champaran, Madhubani, Araria and Kishanganj—had been affected. The relief and rescue operations were on, he added.

According to a state disaster dept official, the rising water levels of Koshi, Gandak, Budhi Gandak, Ganga and Bagmati have caused panic among the people living along the river banks.Hundreds of people have fled or are fleeing their homes in Supaul, Muzaffarpur, East Champaran, West Champaran, Araria and Kishanganj districts.

The Water Resources Dept had issued a high alert in vulnerable districts, particularly those that border Nepal, said an official.North Bihar districts received a record rainfall during the last 24 hours with East Champaran reporting 214.92 mm rain, Sitamarhi 154.55 mm and Muzaffatpur 125.15 mm, said Met officials.

Assam situation worsens, toll 7

The flood situation in Assam continued to worsen with new areas flooding every day even as the Assam State Disaster Management Authority on Saturday said 25 districts are under water and 7 people have been killed so far in flood- and landslide-related incidents. Total 1,405,711 people have been affected by the deluge.

15 dead, 133 buildings collapse in UP

Lucknow: As many as 15 people have lost their lives after 14 districts in Uttar Pradesh witnessed torrential rainfall and thunderstorm in the past three days. According to official data, fifteen people died, 23 animals were killed while 133 buildings collapsed due to rain-related incidents in the past four days, that is, from July 9 to 12. Among the districts that were affected by the natural calamity are Unnao, Ambedkar Nagar, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Hardoi, Khiri, Gorakhpur, Kanpur Nagar, Pilibhit, Sonabhadra, Chandoli, Firozabad, Mau and Sultanpur.

600 families affected in Mizoram

At least 600 families have been forced to move to safer places in south Mizoram’s Lunglei district as the raging waters of Khawthlangtuipui river, also known as the Karnaphuli, and its tributaries submerged nearly 400 houses, government officials said in Aizawl on Saturday.