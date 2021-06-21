Bihar: Families carry dead bodies of COVID patient on motorbikes due to unavailability of ambulance

Bihar: Two families were seen carrying bodies of COVID-19 patients on motorbikes due to unavailability of ambulance at Sub-division Hospital in Patna's Barh town.

"We were told that there are only 2 ambulances. So, we covered the body & took it to crematorium on bike", Nitish Kumar, ward member said.



Soon after the news broke out, hospital's Deputy superintendent said that they give ambulance to everyone. "We will enquire the matter & will make sure this doesn't repeat", said Dr Vibha Kumari Singh, Civil Surgeon, Patna.

On May 19, The family of a deceased COVID-119 patient was forced to carry her body in Bihar on a garbage cart after the local panchayat refused to help them. A video of the family's journey to a cremation ground in Nalanda was also shared on social media.

After the video surfaced, officials from Patna issued fresh instructions to civic bodies, directing them to give dignified funerals to COVID-19 patients.

Ashok Kishore, secretary of the urban development and housing department, asked the officials to circulate a phone number that could be dialed by people in need of help.