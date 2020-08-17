Bihar extends COVID-19 lockdown till September 6

Following reports of a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Bihar government on Monday decided against relaxing lockdown norms. Instead, the restrictions have been extended till September 6. On Monday, 2,525 new cases were recorded in the state, taking the tally to to 1.19 lakh with over 500 deaths.
A notification issued by the home department's additional chief secretary, Amir Subhani, on Monday said that the restrictions which were imposed on July 30 shall continue. A night curfew will also remain in place across the state. The notification clarified that all places of worship and educational institutions -- including coaching and training centres -- shall remain shut till September 6.
The Home Department issued a separate notification disallowing people entry into government offices including the state secretariat, Vikash Bhawan, Visheshwariya Bhawan and Sichai Bhawan in view of the lockdown restrictions. Attendance in the government offices shall be kept at a minimum. Officers below the post of joint secretary may attend in rotation.
Relaxations have been given to the media, hospitals and essential services. These shall continue to function, but identity cards are now a must.
There shall also be no movement of passengers trains.
Masks have been made mandatory and those found moving without masks would be fined Rs 200. Incidentally, the government had collected Rs 45 lakh in one week as fine from those violating norms related to wearing masks.
