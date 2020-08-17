Bihar extends COVID-19 lockdown till September 6

The Home Department issued a separate notification disallowing people entry into government offices including the state secretariat, Vikash Bhawan, Visheshwariya Bhawan and Sichai Bhawan in view of the lockdown restrictions. Attendance in the government offices shall be kept at a minimum. Officers below the post of joint secretary may attend in rotation.

Relaxations have been given to the media, hospitals and essential services. These shall continue to function, but identity cards are now a must.

There shall also be no movement of passengers trains.

Masks have been made mandatory and those found moving without masks would be fined Rs 200. Incidentally, the government had collected Rs 45 lakh in one week as fine from those violating norms related to wearing masks.