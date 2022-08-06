Bihar: Ex-Union min RCP Singh quits JDU, alleges 'conspiracy'

RCP Singh | Photo: PTI

Patna: Angered over the allegations of land scam by the JD-U state president, former Steel minister and former national president of the party, RCP Singh on Saturday evening quit the primary membership of the party.

Making the announcement at a hurriedly called press conference, RCP Singh said, "He has been humiliated by the small time leaders of the party who complained against him and before the show cause notice could reach his Mustafapur residence, it has been made public."

He alleged that the two aspirants of the CM office, national president Lallan Singh and parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwaha were behind the conspiracy to malign him.

"I cannot carry the bag of the small time leaders hence I have resigned from the primary membership of JD-U', Singh said.