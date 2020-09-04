Bihar elections, 65 pending bypolls to be held around the same time, says Election Commission

The Election Commission on Friday said it has decided to hold 65 pending by-elections and the Bihar assembly polls "around the same time".

There are 64 vacancies in the legislative assemblies of various states and one in Lok Sabha.

The pending bypolls include the MP bypolls too for the 27 vacant seats.

The byelections for 27 seats is necessitated following resignation of 25 MLAs of the Congress over the last four months and the death of two legislators earlier. Nath government, which came to power in December 2018, collapsed in March this year after the exit of 22 MLAs of the Congress who joined the BJP with Scindia. Later, three more MLAs resigned from the Congress to join the saffron party. Two seats had fallen vacant after deaths of sitting legislators.

The Election Commission (EC) is yet to announce the schedule for the bypolls.

"One of the major factors in clubbing them together is the relative ease of movement of central forces and related logistics issues," a Commission statement said.