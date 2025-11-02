 Bihar Elections 2025: PM Modi Offers Prayers At Patna Sahib Gurdwara - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar Elections 2025: PM Modi Offers Prayers At Patna Sahib Gurdwara - VIDEO

Bihar Elections 2025: PM Modi Offers Prayers At Patna Sahib Gurdwara - VIDEO

Accompanied by Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Bihar assembly speaker Nand Kishore Yadav, Modi reached Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib in an orange turban and offered prayers.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 08:38 PM IST
article-image
Saurabh Pandey

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Patna Sahib gurdwara on Sunday evening and offered prayers.

Accompanied by Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Bihar assembly speaker Nand Kishore Yadav, Modi reached Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib in an orange turban and offered prayers.

He also collected prasad from the gurudwara counter and greeted devotees as they proclaimed 'Jo boley so nihal'.

Elaborate security arrangements were in place in view of the PM's visit.

FPJ Shorts
‘Panauti Ka Saudagar’: Netizens React After R Ashwin’s Tweet Jinxes Shafali Verma’s Century During Women’s World Cup Final
‘Panauti Ka Saudagar’: Netizens React After R Ashwin’s Tweet Jinxes Shafali Verma’s Century During Women’s World Cup Final
Kuldeep Yadav Released From India's T20I Squad For Australia Tour, Set To Participate In South Africa A Test Series
Kuldeep Yadav Released From India's T20I Squad For Australia Tour, Set To Participate In South Africa A Test Series
IND W vs SA W: From Rohit Sharma To Sachin Tendulkar, Check List Of Celebrities Attending ICC Women's World Cup Final In Navi Mumbai
IND W vs SA W: From Rohit Sharma To Sachin Tendulkar, Check List Of Celebrities Attending ICC Women's World Cup Final In Navi Mumbai
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: South Africa End Powerplay On A High Note; SA 52-1
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: South Africa End Powerplay On A High Note; SA 52-1

Earlier in the day, Modi addressed election rallies for NDA nominees in Arrah and Nawada. He visited the gurdwara after leading a massive roadshow in Patna.

Read Also
'Tejashwi Yadav Promised Deputy CM Post To At Least 25 People': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis...
article-image

Raking up the riots that broke out in the wake of the assassination of the then PM Indira Gandhi, Modi said at the Arrah rally, "It was around the same time of the year in 1984, on November 1-2, when Sikhs were massacred in Delhi. Those who were guilty are being promoted by the party. The Congress has been unapologetic about the carnage." Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib is one of the five takhats of the Sikhs. The construction of the shrine was commissioned by then Maharaja Ranjit Singh in the 18th century to mark the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh.

Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh guru, was born in Patna in 1666. He also spent his early years here before moving to Anandpur Sahib.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab Governor Approves Prosecution Of Akali Leader Bikram Singh Majithia In DA Case

Punjab Governor Approves Prosecution Of Akali Leader Bikram Singh Majithia In DA Case

15 Pilgrims Killed, Several Injured As Tourist Bus Rams Into Trailer In Rajasthan's Phalodi - VIDEO

15 Pilgrims Killed, Several Injured As Tourist Bus Rams Into Trailer In Rajasthan's Phalodi - VIDEO

Bihar Elections 2025: PM Modi Offers Prayers At Patna Sahib Gurdwara - VIDEO

Bihar Elections 2025: PM Modi Offers Prayers At Patna Sahib Gurdwara - VIDEO

10-Year-Old Dalit Girl Gang-Raped By 3 Masked Men In Mathura; Police Launch Massive Manhunt

10-Year-Old Dalit Girl Gang-Raped By 3 Masked Men In Mathura; Police Launch Massive Manhunt

Bihar Elections 2025: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Backs Khesari Lal Yadav, Promises End To...

Bihar Elections 2025: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Backs Khesari Lal Yadav, Promises End To...