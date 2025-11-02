Bihar Elections 2025: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Tries His Hand At Fishing, Joins Locals In Begusarai – VIDEO

Rahul Gandhi Tries His Hand At Fishing | X/@RahulGandhi

Begusarai: Congress MP and Leader of opposition (LOP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Sunday in between Bihar election campaign rallies, went fishing with the local youth in Begusarai.

Gandhi was accompanied by former state minister and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni and party leader Kanhaiya Kumar. The Congress leader took a boat to reach the middle of a pond.

Congress party posted Gandhi's video participating in a traditional process of catching fish in Begusarai. "Leader of the Opposition Shri @RahulGandhi discussed the challenges and struggles related to the work of fishermen companions while engaging in fishing in Begusarai," the party wrote on X.

Notably, the opposition Mahagathbandhan has promised financial assistance of ₹5,000 per family to fishermen during the lean period ( restricted three-month period). The alliance has also pledged to ensure the implementation of a fisheries insurance scheme and improve market access. Fish markets, training centres, and subsidy schemes to be established in every block.

Under a consistent reservoir policy, rivers and ponds will be rejuvenated, and traditional fishermen will be given priority in resource allocation if the Mahagathbandhan comes to power.

The assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to take place in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.