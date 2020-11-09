Bihar Elections 2020: Sanjay Jha predicts 'absolute majority' for Mahagathbandhan, says 'Tejashwi Yadav is the next CM'

Earlier, almost every exit poll predicted Mahagathbandhan's victory in the Bihar Assembly polls held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7.

The Times Now-CVoter Exit Poll predicted 116 seats for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), 120 seats for the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), one seat for the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), and six seats to other parties.

The ABP-CVoter Exit Poll predicted 104-128 seats for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), 108-131 seats for the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), 1-3 seat for the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), and 4-8 seats to other parties.

Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll projected a clear victory for the Mahagathbandhan. The Exit Poll has predicted that Mahagathbandhan will win 118 to 138 seats, while the NDA is likely to be restricted to 91 to 117 seats.

The Exit Poll conducted by Today's Chanakya predicted a whopping 180 (±11) seats for the Mahagathbandhan in the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly.

Moreover, the India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll even showed that Tejashwi Yadav is the numero uno in the political scene in Bihar. According to the survey data, Tejashwi is the leading CM candidate in Bihar, with 44% of the electorate favouring him.