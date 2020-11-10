Bihar Elections 2020: PM Modi, Amit Shah thank voters 'for once again choosing development, progress and good governance'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda and others thanked the voters in Bihar on Tuesday for "once again choosing development, progress and good governance" in the state.

"Each and every voter of Bihar clearly stated that their priority is only development," said PM Modi. "People from every section have relied on NDA's mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'. I would like to assure the citizen of Bihar of development in every region," he added.

Amit Shah said, "I thank all brothers and sisters of the state from the bottom of my heart for once again choosing development, progress and good governance in Bihar."

JP Nadda also congratulated and "thanked the people of Bihar for today's mandate".

Besides, BJP leader Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday said that National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has again won an absolute majority in Bihar elections and returned to power in the state.

"NDA has once again won absolute majority in Bihar elections. We want to thank PM Narendra Modi and our party president JP Nadda for leading the party in the biggest polls of the country," Yadav said at a press conference here.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also thanked the people of the state for reposing faith in the NDA. "We thank people of Bihar for giving us the mandate," he said.

Asked about Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress approaching the Election Commission over their allegation of "tempering" during vote count in some constituencies, Rai said: "RJD is talking rubbish since they are losing." Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal told reporters that the NDA candidates have got "122 win certificates" in 243 member House.

"NDA is forming the government for the fourth time with full majority," he said.

As per the Election Commission (EC), results have been declared for 203 seats out of the total 243 so far. NDA has won 102 seats (BJP 60, JDU 34, VIP 4, HAM 4) and Mahagathbandhan has won 93 seats (RJD 64, Congress 16, Left 13). AIMIM has won 5, BSP won 1, & Independent won 1 seat.