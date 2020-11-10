Bihar Elections 2020: JDU supporters, workers celebrate at party office in Patna as trends show NDA leading

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has crossed halfway mark as per the Election Commission of India's (ECI) latest trends for 243 of 243 seats at around 12.20 pm, leading on 127 seats - BJP 72, JDU 47, VIP 7, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) 1.

While Mahagathbandhan is ahead on 101 seats - RJD 63, Congress 20, Left 19. BSP leads on 1, AIMIM on 3, LJP on 4 and independents ahead on 7.

Former chief minister and NDA ally HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi was trailing in Imamganj. Veteran socialist leader Sharad Yadav's daughter Subhashini, the Congress nominee for Bihariganj seat in her father's former pocket borough Madhepura, was also trailing.

So was Luv Sinha, the son of actor-turned politician Shatrughan Sinha. He is the Congress nominee from Bankipur in the state capital.

Bihar voted for the 243-member Assembly in three phases -- October 28, November 3 and November 7. The RJD had won 80 seats in the 2015 Assembly polls, while the JD(U) won 71 seats. The BJP had won 53 seats and the LJP managed two seats.

The Bihar election is being seen as a referendum on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whose JD(U) is in alliance with the BJP-led NDA. Nitish Kumar has governed Bihar three times in a row since 2005.