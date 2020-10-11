Bihar Elections 2020: Here is BJP's full list of 46 candidates for the second phase of polls

On Sunday, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) released a list of 46 candidates for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections which will be held on November 3.
Nand Kishore Yadav will be contesting from the prestigious Patna Sahib constituency. Renu Devi has been fielded from Betia and Asha Sinha from Danapur. Kundan Singh has been fielded from Begusarai, Rohit Pande from Bhagalpur, and Subhash Singh from Gopalganj.
Here is the full list of BJP candidates for the second phase of Bihar elections 2020:
The BJP has also announced a list of its 30 star campaigners including PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda and others for the Bihar elections.
Meanwhile, BJP is contesting the assembly elections in alliance with the JD(U). Two other parties -- Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) -- have also been included in the alliance.
The BJP is contesting on 110 seats in the 243-member assembly. The party has given 11 seats from its quota to the VIP.
The JD(U) will contest on 115 seats, leaving its remaining share of seven seats for the HAM.
The assembly polls in Bihar will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The results will be declared in November 10.
