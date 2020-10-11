Bihar Elections 2020: Here is BJP's full list of 46 candidates for the second phase of polls

On Sunday, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) released a list of 46 candidates for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections which will be held on November 3.

Nand Kishore Yadav will be contesting from the prestigious Patna Sahib constituency. Renu Devi has been fielded from Betia and Asha Sinha from Danapur. Kundan Singh has been fielded from Begusarai, Rohit Pande from Bhagalpur, and Subhash Singh from Gopalganj.

Here is the full list of BJP candidates for the second phase of Bihar elections 2020: