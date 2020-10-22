Bihar elections 2020: From free COVID-19 vaccines to job opportunities - Key poll promises made by BJP, Congress, RJD, LJP

The Congress party has promised to pass a Punjab-like farm law in Bihar, if it forms the next government, to bypass the Centre's three contentious farm laws. In its 'Badlav Patr' (transformation document) released today for the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar, the party has promised a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 to each unemployed youth of the state. Here’s a look at Congress’s manifesto:

Free education for girls:

Free education for girls from KG to post-graduate (PG) is what the Congress on Wednesday promised in its Bihar manifesto. Every girl student who passes 12th standard with 90 percent and above marks will be gifted a scooty as an incentive.

Unemployment allowance of Rs 1,500 per month:

Those who fail to land jobs will get a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 1,500.

Pension upto Rs 1,000 for the elderly:

Widows and the elderly would be offered a pension of Rs 800 a month, while those above 80 years of age will be entitled to a monthly pension of Rs 1,000.

80% of the cost of higher studies for girls from scheduled castes and scheduled tribes:

The manifesto also promises to bear about 80% of the cost of higher studies for girls from scheduled castes and scheduled tribes (SC/ST) in graded institutions located in Bihar or other states.

Loan waiver for farmers:

Apart from jobs and unemployment allowance, the party promised a loan waiver for farmers having small and medium land holdings but did not quantify it.

Repeal the three farm laws brought in by the Centre:

Congress said the alliance government will repeal the three "anti- farm laws" brought in by the Centre in the very first session of the state assembly.

Rajiv Gandhi Krishi Nyay Yojana:

Besides, it will also provide financial assistance to farmers having less than two acres of land under 'Rajiv Gandhi Krishi Nyay Yojana' with a 50 percent rebate will be given to farmers on their electricity bills. A 50 percent rebate will also be extended to all domestic consumers for the first 100 units.

Health insurance scheme:

The grand alliance government will introduce a health insurance scheme for farmers which will cover the entire family.

To fill vacant posts:

The alliance government will fill up the 2.42 lakh posts that are now vacant within 18 months of coming to power.

Women empowerment:

Talking about women’s empowerment, senior Bihar Congress leader and MLC Prem Chandra Mishra said the manifesto has also promised 'one-stop centre and call centre for women to prevent atrocities against them. Besides, the alliance government will set up a full-fledged women and child welfare department, he said.

Maithili language will resume in schools:

The study of the Maithili language will resume in schools and emphasis will be laid on the development of other languages such as Bhojpuri, Magahi, Angika, and Vajjika spoken in different parts of the state. Under the Congress governments, the Maithili language, which is listed in the 8th schedule of the Constitution, used to be taught in schools.