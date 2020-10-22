Bihar elections 2020: From free COVID-19 vaccines to job opportunities - Key poll promises made by BJP, Congress, RJD, LJP

With the Assembly elections in Bihar just round the corner, the campaign for the legislative assembly polls for the 243 constituencies in Bihar is heating up with the main contest between the incumbent Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance and the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Mahagathbandhan.
Aiming to woo the voters, BJP, Congress, RJD, LJP, and Jan Adhikar Party have released their manifestos ahead of the state assembly election. From creating employment opportunities, sops for farmers, plans to tackle large-scale migration of labour, and improving security for women, are among some of the key promises that the political parties have made to the voters.
Voting for the Bihar polls will be held in three phases – the first on October 28, the second on November 3, and the third on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10. This will be the first election to take place in the country amid the coronavirus crisis.
Here are some key points from BJP, Congress, RJD, LJP, and Jan Adhikar Party manifestos:
BJP Manifesto:
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on October 22 released its manifesto for three-phased Bihar elections and promised that after the approval of the coronavirus vaccine from ICMR, every person in the State will get vaccinated free of cost. The BJP's manifesto for the Bihar assembly polls also seeks to reach out to the youth with the promise of 19 lakh jobs in the next five years and farmers with the assurance of bringing lentils under the MSP regime. Here’s a look at BJP’s manifesto:
Free Covid vaccination for all in Bihar:
BJP manifesto promised that after the approval of the coronavirus vaccine from ICMR, every person in the State will get vaccinated free of cost.
3 lakh new teachers' appointments:
Three lakh teachers will be appointed in Schools, high-schools, and Universities in the state.
Making Bihar an IT hub to generate 5 lakh jobs:
Bihar will be developed as a next-generation IT hub and 5 lakh jobs will be generated in the next 5 years.
1 lakh jobs in the health sector:
1 lakh jobs in the health sector will be provided and AIIMS will be made in Darbhanga till 2024.
Pucca houses for 30 lakh people:
Pucca houses will be given to 30 lakh people in the rural and urban areas till 2022.
Micro-financing scheme:
Micro-financing scheme to make another 1 lakh women independent
Dairy sector:
BJP promised a fresh impetus to the dairy sector by setting up of 15 milk processing units.
Boost to the production of maize, fruits, vegetables, betel leaves, honey and makhana, etc:
A boost to the production of maize, fruits, vegetables, betel leaves, honey, and makhana, etc. has been promised, and to facilitate these a conglomerate of 1,000 farm producer organisations has also been proposed.
Congress manifesto:
The Congress party has promised to pass a Punjab-like farm law in Bihar, if it forms the next government, to bypass the Centre's three contentious farm laws. In its 'Badlav Patr' (transformation document) released today for the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar, the party has promised a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 to each unemployed youth of the state. Here’s a look at Congress’s manifesto:
Free education for girls:
Free education for girls from KG to post-graduate (PG) is what the Congress on Wednesday promised in its Bihar manifesto. Every girl student who passes 12th standard with 90 percent and above marks will be gifted a scooty as an incentive.
Unemployment allowance of Rs 1,500 per month:
Those who fail to land jobs will get a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 1,500.
Pension upto Rs 1,000 for the elderly:
Widows and the elderly would be offered a pension of Rs 800 a month, while those above 80 years of age will be entitled to a monthly pension of Rs 1,000.
80% of the cost of higher studies for girls from scheduled castes and scheduled tribes:
The manifesto also promises to bear about 80% of the cost of higher studies for girls from scheduled castes and scheduled tribes (SC/ST) in graded institutions located in Bihar or other states.
Loan waiver for farmers:
Apart from jobs and unemployment allowance, the party promised a loan waiver for farmers having small and medium land holdings but did not quantify it.
Repeal the three farm laws brought in by the Centre:
Congress said the alliance government will repeal the three "anti- farm laws" brought in by the Centre in the very first session of the state assembly.
Rajiv Gandhi Krishi Nyay Yojana:
Besides, it will also provide financial assistance to farmers having less than two acres of land under 'Rajiv Gandhi Krishi Nyay Yojana' with a 50 percent rebate will be given to farmers on their electricity bills. A 50 percent rebate will also be extended to all domestic consumers for the first 100 units.
Health insurance scheme:
The grand alliance government will introduce a health insurance scheme for farmers which will cover the entire family.
To fill vacant posts:
The alliance government will fill up the 2.42 lakh posts that are now vacant within 18 months of coming to power.
Women empowerment:
Talking about women’s empowerment, senior Bihar Congress leader and MLC Prem Chandra Mishra said the manifesto has also promised 'one-stop centre and call centre for women to prevent atrocities against them. Besides, the alliance government will set up a full-fledged women and child welfare department, he said.
Maithili language will resume in schools:
The study of the Maithili language will resume in schools and emphasis will be laid on the development of other languages such as Bhojpuri, Magahi, Angika, and Vajjika spoken in different parts of the state. Under the Congress governments, the Maithili language, which is listed in the 8th schedule of the Constitution, used to be taught in schools.
Mahagathbandhan manifesto:
The Mahagathbandhan alliance - the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Left parties - on October 17. In its manifesto, the alliance promised 10 lakh jobs, farm loan waivers, and ramp up electricity production. Here’s a look at Mahagathbandhan’s manifesto:
'Will provide 10 lakh jobs'
One of the major points in the common minimum programme document is the promise of providing jobs to about 10 lakh youth in Bihar.
'Scrap anti-farm laws'
The alliance has promised scrapping of the three "anti-farm" laws in the very first Vidhan Sabha session if it comes to power.
'Waive off exam fee'
If voted to power, the alliance has promised to waive off exam fees. Conveyance charges to reach the exam centre will also be borne by them.
'Ramp up electricity production'
Citing that the state doesn't have enough electricity production, a step further to ramp up efforts in this direction will be made, as per the manifesto.
Jan Adhikar Party's manifesto:
The Jan Adhikar Party headed by Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav on September 25 launched its manifesto. Here’s a look at Jan Adhikar Party’s manifesto:
Corruption-free state within six months:
Pappu Yadav said that if his party did not turn Bihar into a corruption-free state within six months, he will tender his resignation and sent it to the governor's office.
CCTV cameras:
CCTV cameras will be installed in every shop as well as every home within one year to prevent crime.
Curb on crime against women:
Any person found outraging the modesty of women will be punished within two weeks. There will be also a provision of deleting their names from the voters' list.
Develop Patna into Asia's top city:
Pappu Yadav promised to develop Patna into Asia's top city within three years.
Film city in the name of actor Sushant Singh Rajput:
A film city will be set up in the name of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, land acquisition will be done as soon as any industrialist was ready for investment.
Stopping migration of people and resolving flood situation:
The other points of the manifesto promise stopping the migration of people from Bihar within two years and permanently resolving the flood situation within three years.
LJP manifesto:
Chirag Paswan released the Lok Janshakti Party’s (LJP) “Bihar First Bihari First” manifesto on Wednesday while keeping up his attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Here’s a look at Lok Janshakti Party’s manifesto:
Web portal for job seekers and employers:
LJP in its manifesto has said that after coming in power it will build a web portal where job seekers and employers can connect directly.
Food processing units:
Setting up of food processing units and implementation of the “Denmark model” to boost the Bihar dairy industry.
Spiritual tourism:
The manifesto also seeks to promote spiritual tourism in Sitamarhi on the lines of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.
State-of-the-art medical and engineering institutions:
Developing state-of-the-art medical and engineering institutions to prevent the youth from leaving the state also finds mention.
Separate toilets for women:
LJP in its manifesto has said that separate toilets for women in all block headquarters will be built.
Connecting all rivers
Connecting all rivers by setting up canals to prevent floods and drought are among the main poll promises that were found mention in the LJP manifesto.