Bihar Elections 2020: Fadnavis to negotiate with LJP, NDA

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and BJP general secretary Bhupinder Yadav will hold discussion and negotiate with LJP and JD-U seat-sharing for the forthcoming Bihar assembly election. Fadnavis and Yadav met BJP President JP Nadda in Delhi on Wednesday.

Fadnavis was formally appointed election in-charge for Bihar on Wednesday by Nadda. He was in Bihar 2 days ago. He visited famous Rajrappa temple in Ramgarh district and offered prayers at the Chhinmastika temple. Later, he had secret puja rituals at an ashram.

During his earlier visits, the ex-CM visited Bhojpur, Rohtas and Purnia districts also. He interacted with local party workers and received feedback.

Reacting to the statement of the leader of the opposition, Tejashwi Yadav that RJD would provide jobs to a million youths on first day of government formation, Farnavis said, “Yes, he will issue arms to a million youths to legalise loot and rob others.”

Fadnavis negotiated with Bihar CM and JD-U national president Nitish Kumar in Patna seats to be contested after his return from Delhi.

LJP chief Chirag Paswan, playing hot and cold for the last several days, too, has been called on Thursday for final talks on seat-sharing.