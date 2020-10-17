Bihar Elections 2020: AMU Jinnah portrait row resurfaces as Congress fields former student leader from Jale

In the run-up to the Bihar elections, the BJP has now attacked the Opposition Congress over one of its candidates, sparking a war of words between the two camps. The Congress had given a ticket to former Aligarh Muslim University Students' Union President, Maskoor Ahmad Usmani. He will be contesting the polls from the Jale assembly segment in Darbhanga district.

BJP leader Giriraj Singh had earlier trained his guns at the Congress-RJD alliance, alleging that a "sympathiser" of Mohammad Ali Jinnah was being fielded. He was apparently making a reference to news reports that had said that Jinnah's portrait was found in the office of Aligarh Muslim University Students' Union at the time when Usmani had been the President.

"Now, leaders of Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) will have to answer to the people of the country whether they also support the ideology of Pakistan's founder," he had asked.