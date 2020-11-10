Bihar Elections 2020: 20 key candidates and their constituencies to watch out for

The Bihar elections for 243 assembly seats were held in three phases for 71 seats on October 28, for 94 seats on November 3, and remaining 78 on November 7.
With the counting underway in the state, the results will be announced today.
At present, as per the Election Commission of India's trends at around 10:30 am, for 189 of 243 seats-- NDA is leading on 97 seats - BJP 53, JDU 39, Vikassheel Insaan Party 5.
While Mahagathbandhan is ahead on 82 seats - RJD 54, Congress 14, Left 14 BSP has a lead on one seat, LJP on four, while AIMIM is ahead on 2 and independents on three.
Meanwhile, here are the key 20 candidates and their constituencies to watch out for:
1. Assembly speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhury is JDU candidate from Dalsinghsarai.
2. Former chief minister Jeetan Ram Manjhi is NDA nominee from Sherghati.
3. Agriculture Minister Prem Kumar is BJP candidate from Gaya City.
4. Education minister Krishnanad Verma is JDU nominee from Jahanabad.
5. PWD Minister Nand Kishore Yadav is BJP candidate from Patna Saheb.
6. Luv Sinha, son of Shatrughan Sinha, is Congress candidate from Bankipore.
7. Shreyanshi Singh, international shooter, is BJP candidate from Jamui.
8. Leader of opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav is contesting the polls from Raghopur.
9. Tej Pratap Yadav, former health minister and son of RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav, is contesting from Hasanpur.
10. Rameshwar Chaurasiya, former national secretary of BJP, is LJP candidate from Sasaram.
11. Usha Vidyarthi, former vice-president of BJP, is LJP candidate from Paliganj.
12. Senior RSS leader and former state vice-president of BJP Rajendra Singh is LJP candidate from Nokha.
13. Anil Kumar, former DG of Police, is JDU candidate from Bhorey.
14. Sanjeev Chaurasiya, son of Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad Chaurasia, is BJP nominee from Digha.
15. Manorama Devi, who was jailed for storing liquor in her house, is JDU nominee from Atri. Her son is convicted on charges of kidnapping and murder.
16. Vibha Devi, wife of Rajvallabh Yadav who was sentenced for life imprisonment on charges of kidnapping and raping a minor girl, is RJD candidate from Nawada.
17. Rahul Kumar, son of a fodder scam accused Jagdish Sharma who sentenced to four years rigorous imprisonment, is NDA candidate from Ghoshi.
18. Subhashini Yadav, daughter of Sharad Yadav, is contesting from Bihariganj on Congress ticket.
19. Shubhanand Mukesh, son of veteran Congress leader Sadananad Singh who was minister, speaker and PCC president, is contesting from Kahalgaon
20. Manju Verma, former social welfare minister who was jailed following Muzaffarpur shelter home scandal, is JDU candidate from Cheriya Baryarpur in Begusarai district. Her husband is still in jail.
(With inputs from Law Kumar Mishra)
