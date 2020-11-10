Bihar Elections 2020: 20 key candidates and their constituencies to watch out for

The Bihar elections for 243 assembly seats were held in three phases for 71 seats on October 28, for 94 seats on November 3, and remaining 78 on November 7.

With the counting underway in the state, the results will be announced today.

At present, as per the Election Commission of India's trends at around 10:30 am, for 189 of 243 seats-- NDA is leading on 97 seats - BJP 53, JDU 39, Vikassheel Insaan Party 5.

While Mahagathbandhan is ahead on 82 seats - RJD 54, Congress 14, Left 14 BSP has a lead on one seat, LJP on four, while AIMIM is ahead on 2 and independents on three.

Meanwhile, here are the key 20 candidates and their constituencies to watch out for:

1. Assembly speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhury is JDU candidate from Dalsinghsarai.

2. Former chief minister Jeetan Ram Manjhi is NDA nominee from Sherghati.

3. Agriculture Minister Prem Kumar is BJP candidate from Gaya City.

4. Education minister Krishnanad Verma is JDU nominee from Jahanabad.

5. PWD Minister Nand Kishore Yadav is BJP candidate from Patna Saheb.

6. Luv Sinha, son of Shatrughan Sinha, is Congress candidate from Bankipore.

7. Shreyanshi Singh, international shooter, is BJP candidate from Jamui.

8. Leader of opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav is contesting the polls from Raghopur.

9. Tej Pratap Yadav, former health minister and son of RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav, is contesting from Hasanpur.