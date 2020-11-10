Bihar Election Results: Surprise, surprise — RJD overtakes BJP with slim margin in leads tally

Meanwhile, 72% votes have been counted till now.

Counting of votes in the Bihar polls began at 8 am on November 10. Almost all the exit polls have predicted a win for the RJD-led Grand Alliance, which has projected Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate.

Bihar recorded 57.05% turnout in the assembly elections this time, marginally higher than that of 2015 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, as per official data.

The voter turnout in the elections held in 2015 was 56.66%, the Election Commission data showed. Female voter turnout this year was 59.69%, higher than that of the male voters -- 54.68%.

Multiple exit polls released Saturday evening predicted the Mahagathbandhan to win a majority in the 243- strong Bihar assembly.

Most of the exit polls also predicted RJD to again emerge as the single largest party in the 243-member assembly along with a clear dip in the seat tally of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U).

In the last assembly elections held in 2015, the RJD had won 80 seats with a vote share of 18 per cent, while JD(U) won 71 seats with vote share of 11 per cent. The BJP had won 53 seats with 24 per cent vote share and Congress had 27 seats and seven per cent votes.

At that time, the JD(U) had fought the election in alliance with RJD and Congress among other parties, while LJP was in the BJP-led NDA alliance. LJP had got two seats with five per cent vote share.

This time, JD(U) is back in the NDA, while LJP fought the election alone. During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when both JD(U) and LJP were in the NDA, the alliance had won 39 out of 40 seats in the state.