Bihar Election Results 2025: Rahul Gandhi Expresses Shock Over NDA Win, Claims Polls Were 'Not Fair From Beginning'

Rahul Gandhi Expresses Shock Over NDA Win, Claims Polls Were 'Not Fair From Beginning' | ANI

Patna, November 14: The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi issued statement after the counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 reached its final phases and the latest trends have given a clear picture that the Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is forming the government in Bihar with a thumping majority.

Rahul Gandhi expressed his gratitude towards the voters in Bihar for expressing their confidence in the Mahagathbandhan and also claimed that they could not achieve victory as the elections were not fair from the very beginning.

Rahul Gandhi's Social Media Post

He also vowed to protect the Constitution and save democracy in the country. Rahul Gandhi shared a post on social media and said, "I express my heartfelt gratitude to those millions of voters in Bihar who expressed their trust in the Mahagathbandhan."

He further stated, "This result in Bihar is truly surprising. We could not achieve victory in an election that was not fair from the very beginning."

He also said, "This fight is for the protection of the Constitution and democracy. The Congress Party and the INDIA alliance will deeply review this result and make their efforts to save democracy even more effective."

Vote Chori Allegations

Rahul Gandhi has levelled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Election Commission of India of "Vote Chori" (vote theft) in several states. He claimed that the voter lists contain many fake and duplicate entries, including even foreign nationals.

He also claimed that CCTV footage from the polling stations have gone missing or destroyed by the Election Commission, making it difficult to verify the irregularities.

Rahul Gandhi says this pattern shows that the BJP and the ECI are not acting fairly and are allowing manipulation to happen. He calls the situation a "murder of democracy" and claims that these issues must be fixed to protect the integrity of elections in the country.