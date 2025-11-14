Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: NDA Gets 2/3 Majority With 196 Seats As Mahagathbandhan Trails At 49 | FPJ

Patna: Bihar is bracing for a decisive political day as counting begins after a historic Assembly election that registered the state’s highest turnout since 1951. The two-phase polling, which concluded on November 11, recorded 66.91 percent voter participation. Women voters outpaced men by a significant margin, with 71.6 percent casting their ballots compared to 62.8 percent of male voters.

Around 8.5 lakh polling personnel and 1.4 lakh polling agents handled voting duties for 2,616 candidates. Oversight came from 243 general observers, 38 police observers and 67 expenditure observers. Bihar also hosted 16 international delegates for the first time.

The results will reflect a fierce contest between the JD(U) led NDA and the RJD led Mahagathbandhan. Political strategist-cum-politician Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party has also positioned itself as an alternative, although exit polls broadly suggest it may not make an impact.

Several exit polls point towards an NDA victory, after which RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav alleged that pollsters "acted under BJP influence" to pressure Election Commission officials.

Here are the latest updates:

NDA gets 2/3 majority as MGB trails

Very early leads show the NDA ahead in the first phase of counting. According to India Today, NDA is ahead in 192 seats and the Mahagathbandhan in 48.

Congress’s Pawan Khera targets Centre over early trends

Reacting to the emerging trends, Congress leader Pawan Khera alleged that the fight in Bihar is not between political parties but “between Gyanesh Kumar and the people of India.” He claimed the initial numbers suggest the government is working against the electorate’s mandate.

Tejashwi Yadav trails in Raghopur

Mahagathbandhan’s CM face Tejashwi Yadav is trailing in Raghopur, the RJD stronghold, according to Election Commission figures. He has secured 10,957 votes so far, while BJP’s Satish Kumar leads with 12,230. The constituency has historically been a prestige seat for the Yadav family.

Tej Pratap Yadav trails sharply in Mahua

RJD rebel and JJD candidate Tej Pratap Yadav is trailing significantly in Mahua. LJP (Ram Vilas) candidate Sanjay Kumar Singh leads with 12,897 votes, while Tej Pratap has secured only 2,121, indicating a deficit of over 10,000 votes in the early rounds of counting.

Celebrations begin at jailed JD(U) leader Anant Singh’s residence

With the NDA crossing the two-third majority mark, celebrations have erupted outside the Mokama home of JD(U) candidate Anant Kumar Singh, who is currently lodged in jail. Supporters gathered with slogans and sweets as early trends show him leading once again. Singh, a dominant local figure, is seeking to retain the seat after winning in 2020 as an RJD candidate and in 2015 as an Independent.

Patna, Bihar: Supporters celebrate at JDU candidate Anant Singh’s official residence. pic.twitter.com/9qgaQVCU9x — IANS (@ians_india) November 14, 2025

NDA widens lead as party-wise trends firm up

As per the latest Election Commission trends, the NDA has consolidated a strong advantage with 173 leads so far. JD(U) is ahead in 77 seats and the BJP in 73. On the opposition side, the RJD leads in 42 constituencies, while LJP (Ram Vilas) has 18. Congress is ahead in 7 seats, CPI(ML) in 5, HAMS in 4, and Others/Independents together account for 6 leads. A total of 232 leads have been recorded at this stage.

Congress says early trends don’t reflect final outcome

Reacting to the Mahagathbandhan falling behind in early numbers, Bihar Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru said initial trends are not indicative of the final result. He added that the party expects the voting and counting process to remain “free, fair, and impartial” as the day progresses.

VIDEO | Bihar election results 2025: State Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru says, "Early trends are just early trends. At the end of the day, we will see. Our hope is that the voting and counting will be free and fair, impartial, that is what we expect."



(Full video available… pic.twitter.com/RNmehmRv0P — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 14, 2025

Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha trails in Lakhisarai

In a key setback for the NDA, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha is trailing in Lakhisarai. Congress candidate Amresh Kumar has taken an early lead with 2,852 votes, while Sinha follows closely with 2,773 votes, according to the Election Commission's latest figures.

Baba Giriraj Singh says Bihar rejected “chaos and corruption”

Union Minister Baba Giriraj Singh reacted to the early NDA lead, saying Bihar’s voters had “clearly rejected a government of chaos, corruption, and loot.” He said people chose “peace, justice, and development,” adding that even young voters relied on the experiences of their elders. Singh also mocked Tejashwi Yadav for announcing oath-taking dates without official results, calling it “nothing but foolishness.”

RJD says early trends will shift in Mahagathbandhan’s favour

RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari reacted to the initial trends, saying the contest remains close but the Mahagathbandhan is ahead in several constituencies. He added that the alliance is confident that “within one or two hours it will become clear that the Mahagathbandhan is forming the government in Bihar.”

VIDEO | Bihar election results 2025: RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari says, "In the initial trends that have come in, a close contest is visible, but in many places the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan is ahead. We have full hope and confidence that within one or two hours it will become… pic.twitter.com/IoXNeXrurB — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 14, 2025

NDA crosses majority mark in early trends

The NDA has moved past the majority threshold in the initial count, registering 132 leads. The Mahagathbandhan is trailing with 71 seats in early trends, indicating a widening gap as counting progresses.

JDU says ‘good governance’ set to return as counting begins

As counting commenced, the Janata Dal (United) said Bihar is hours away from the return of a government focused on good governance. The party expressed confidence that voters have endorsed stability.

Counting begins under tight security across all 243 seats

Vote counting has begun across the state, starting with postal ballots. Security has been heightened around all counting centres.

#WATCH | Bihar: Police and Administration on alert in Muzaffarpur, preparations in place for the counting of #BiharElection2025 pic.twitter.com/nnq2z8AHXh — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2025

BJP predicts 200 plus seats for NDA

Bihar minister and BJP candidate from Bankipur Nitin Nabin said the NDA was heading for a strong victory. He said, “We are all confident that this time, the NDA seat tally will be near that of the 2010 elections. NDA is going to form the Government… We will get 200 plus seats. They (RJD) are still not able to let go of their mindset of ‘jungle raj’. RJD is the symbol of ‘jungle raj’.”

#WATCH | Ahead of the counting of votes for #BiharElection2025 today, BJP candidate from Bankipur & Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin says, "...We are all confident that this time, the NDA seat tally will be near that of the 2010 elections. NDA is going to form the Government...We will… pic.twitter.com/gZkshp4aJs — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2025

BJP prepares for celebrations, says Mahagathbandhan will face a setback

BJP spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said the party headquarters in Bihar and Delhi would be in a “festive mood” by noon. He added that voters would “teach the Mahagathbandhan a lesson”, and remarked that India’s Constitution “allows you to daydream”, referring to the alliance’s hopes. Shergill alleged that some RJD leaders had compared Bihar’s prospects to Nepal and said the NDA should remain alert to “violent tactics” from what he termed the “Mahathugbandhan”.

VIDEO | Delhi: Bihar Assembly Election counting day -BJP spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill says, “By 12 noon, there will be a festive mood at the BJP headquarters in Bihar and Delhi. The people will teach the Mahagathbandhan a lesson… Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav will learn that… pic.twitter.com/pmyF9QkpOn — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 14, 2025

Pappu Yadav accuses BJP of relying on ‘lies, money power, theft’

Independent MP from Purnea Pappu Yadav criticised the BJP ahead of counting. He told ANI that the party “cannot win any elections without lying, money power, theft”. He also alleged that women and young voters had backed the Opposition.

#WATCH | Delhi | Ahead of the counting of votes for #BiharElection2025, Independent MP from Purnea, Pappu Yadav says, "BJP cannot win any elections without lying, money power, theft. BJP also tried its best to ensure that the BJP government is formed instead of the Nitish… pic.twitter.com/ygD6GjKDxm — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2025

Today’s Chanakya exit poll gives Jan Suraaj a ‘duck’

Today’s Chanakya predicted that the Jan Suraaj Party would fail to open its account. It forecast an NDA win in the range of 148 to 178 seats, with the Mahagathbandhan projected to secure between 66 and 89 seats.

Axis My India survey offers closer contest but still points to NDA win

Axis My India projected an NDA tally of 121 to 141 seats. The Mahagathbandhan was placed in the 98 to 118 range. For Jan Suraaj, the survey offered a possibility of up to two seats.

Matrize predicts decisive NDA victory

The Matrize exit poll projected an NDA win with 147 to 167 seats. It estimated 70 to 90 seats for the Mahagathbandhan and indicated that Jan Suraaj might win up to five seats.

Record turnout sets up decisive verdict for Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav

With 7.45 crore eligible voters, Bihar recorded its most engaged electorate in decades. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, seeking his tenth term, faces his former deputy Tejashwi Yadav, who is attempting to dislodge the NDA and return the RJD to power. Most exit polls favour the NDA, although the Mahagathbandhan has claimed it will outperform projections.