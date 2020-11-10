Bihar Election Results 2020: RJD's Abdul Siddiqui loses to BJP's Murari Jha in Keoti

During the day, veteran RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui trailed behind his BJP competitor by a significant margin. At 4:15 pm, he had garnered 70,247 votes (43.6% of the votes) while Murari Mohan Jha of the BJP had 75333 votes (46.76% of the votes).

Siddiqui has been trailing for quite some time now.

Election Commission declares results for 20 out of 243 seats -BJP & RJD win 6 each, JD(U), Congress & Vikassheel Insaan Party 2 each, AIMIM & CPI (M) 1 each. NDA leading on 123 seats, Mahagathbandhan on 112 seats ,AIMIM on 5 seats, BSP on 1 seat and independents on 2.

Latest Election Commission inputs said the counting of votes was still on with more than 2.30 crore votes out of the total 4.10 crore ballots counted so far.