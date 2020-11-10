Bihar Election 2020: Twitter confused as TV channels show contrary trends

Counting for the 243 seat Bihar Assembly is underway at 55 centres, with 3,755 candidates in the fray. But while there are many news channels sharing live updates and trends from the count, their numbers appear to vary widely.

While many news channels project the Mahagatbandhan (MGB) as having the lead over the NDA, the margin varies somewhat. At 9:30 am, while NDTV projected a lead of 105 to 70 in favour of the RJD, Congress camp, NDTV projects that the MGB is leading 120 to 107. Others channels have varying gaps between the two camps. Republic TV for example has the MGB at 102 with the NDA at 91, while Times Now says that the MGB has 121. The confusing array of options has since drawn the eye of Twitter users, with many wondering who they should listen to.