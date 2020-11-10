Bihar Election 2020: Mahagathbandhan's CM face Tejashwi Yadav maintains lead in Raghopur

The Bihar Assembly elections may have several thousand candidates in the fray, but two of the most prominent figures are the Chief Ministerial candidates. While Nitish Kumar will be fighting to lead for a fourth term, the Mahagatbandhan has projected RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as its CM face. The ECI, as of the update shared at around 11:00 am, projects that the NDA is leading the race on 117 seats while the Mahagathbandhan is ahead on 95 seats.

And while the numbers continue to fluctuate, Tejashwi Yadav has secured himself a strong lead in the Raghopur seat. At around 11:15 am, Yadav had secured 47.51% of the votes, while JD(U) leader Raj Kumar Ray trailed behind him with 33.98% of the votes. Currently a total of 11,488 votes have been counted.