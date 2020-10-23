India

Bihar Election 2020: From party names to voting details - know your acronyms
With the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections around the corner, political parties have intensified their campaign. In total, reports indicate that there are 1,066 candidates in the fray, with numerous parties making headlines in recent days. As such, most political parties have had their names shortened to mere initials, and it becomes increasingly harder to keep track of the same.

Alongside, there is also a slew of acronyms and abbreviations that revolve around the electoral process. We may know what an EVM is, but who exactly is an AERO and what is an EEMS?

Read on to find out.

Abbreviations for some of the major political parties and alliances contesting the Bihar Assembly elections:

BJP - Bharatiya Janata Party

JD(U) - Janata Dal (United)

RJD - Rashtriya Janata Dal

INC - Indian National Congress (or simply Congress)

LJP - Lok Janshakti Party

VIP - Vikassheel Insaan Party

HAM - Hindustani Awam Morcha

CPI - Communist Party of India

CPI (M) - Communist Party of India (Marxist)

CPI (ML) - Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist)

BSP - Bahujan Samaj Party

RLSP - Rashtriya Lok Samta Party

UDSA - United Democratic Secular Alliance

PDA - Progressive Democratic Alliance

UDA - United Democratic Alliance

JD(D) - Janata Dal (Democratic)

JP(S) - Janvadi Party (Socialist)

AIMIM - All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen

JAP (L) - Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik)

GDSF - Grand Democratic Secular Front

ASP - Azad Samaj Party

LJD - Loktantrik Janata Dal

Abbreviations related to the election and voting process:

AERO : Assistant Electoral Roll Officer

AMF : Assured Minimum Facilities

AC : Assembly Constituency

BLO : Booth Level Officer

CEO : Chief Electoral Officer

DEO : District Election Officer

ECI : Election Commission of India (also written as EC)

EEMS : Election Expenditure Management System

ERMS : Electoral Roll Management System

ERs : Electoral Rolls

ERO : Electoral Roll Officer

E-Roll : Electoral Roll

ETPBS : Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System

EPIC : Elector's Photo Identity Card

EVM : Electronic Voting machine

GIS : Geographical Information System

GPS : Global Positioning System

IVR : Interactive voice response

IIIDEM : India International Institute of Democracy & Election Management

NCC : National Call Centre

NRES : National Rollout of e-Services

NVSP : National Voter's Services Portal

NIC : National Informatics Centre

NISG : National Institute for Smart Government

OTP : One Time Password

PS : Polling Station

PC : Parliamentary Constituency

QR :code Quick Response Code

SMS: Short Messaging Service

SVEEP : Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation

UNPER : Unified National Photo Electoral Rolls Data

