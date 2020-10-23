Bihar Election 2020: From party names to voting details - know your acronyms

With the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections around the corner, political parties have intensified their campaign. In total, reports indicate that there are 1,066 candidates in the fray, with numerous parties making headlines in recent days. As such, most political parties have had their names shortened to mere initials, and it becomes increasingly harder to keep track of the same.
Alongside, there is also a slew of acronyms and abbreviations that revolve around the electoral process. We may know what an EVM is, but who exactly is an AERO and what is an EEMS?
Read on to find out.
Abbreviations for some of the major political parties and alliances contesting the Bihar Assembly elections:
BJP - Bharatiya Janata Party
JD(U) - Janata Dal (United)
RJD - Rashtriya Janata Dal
INC - Indian National Congress (or simply Congress)
LJP - Lok Janshakti Party
VIP - Vikassheel Insaan Party
HAM - Hindustani Awam Morcha
CPI - Communist Party of India
CPI (M) - Communist Party of India (Marxist)
CPI (ML) - Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist)
BSP - Bahujan Samaj Party
RLSP - Rashtriya Lok Samta Party
UDSA - United Democratic Secular Alliance
PDA - Progressive Democratic Alliance
UDA - United Democratic Alliance
JD(D) - Janata Dal (Democratic)
JP(S) - Janvadi Party (Socialist)
AIMIM - All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen
JAP (L) - Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik)
GDSF - Grand Democratic Secular Front
ASP - Azad Samaj Party
LJD - Loktantrik Janata Dal
Abbreviations related to the election and voting process:
AERO : Assistant Electoral Roll Officer
AMF : Assured Minimum Facilities
AC : Assembly Constituency
BLO : Booth Level Officer
CEO : Chief Electoral Officer
DEO : District Election Officer
ECI : Election Commission of India (also written as EC)
EEMS : Election Expenditure Management System
ERMS : Electoral Roll Management System
ERs : Electoral Rolls
ERO : Electoral Roll Officer
E-Roll : Electoral Roll
ETPBS : Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System
EPIC : Elector's Photo Identity Card
EVM : Electronic Voting machine
GIS : Geographical Information System
GPS : Global Positioning System
IVR : Interactive voice response
IIIDEM : India International Institute of Democracy & Election Management
NCC : National Call Centre
NRES : National Rollout of e-Services
NVSP : National Voter's Services Portal
NIC : National Informatics Centre
NISG : National Institute for Smart Government
OTP : One Time Password
PS : Polling Station
PC : Parliamentary Constituency
QR :code Quick Response Code
SMS: Short Messaging Service
SVEEP : Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation
UNPER : Unified National Photo Electoral Rolls Data
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)