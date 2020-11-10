Bihar Election 2020: Congress candidate Luv Sinha trails BJP opponent in Bankipur

In a blow to the Congress, Luv Sinha, the party's candidate from the Bankipur seat is trailing his BJP opponent as the votes for the Bihar Assembly election are counted. The son of actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha, the Congress candidate had been considered a heavyweight leader, through which the party hopes to make inroads into the BJP stronghold and a section of the BJP support base.

As of 12:15 pm, Sinha has garnered 21.96% of the total votes counted. He is trailing far behind BJP leader Nitin Nabin who has garnered a whopping 68.85% of the votes. The total number of votes tallied thus far stands at 6667.