Bihar Election 2020: BJP leader and Arjuna award winning shooter Shreyasi Singh leads from Jamui

Politician and medal winning athlete Shreyasi Singh is faring well in the Bihar Assembly election. The BJP candidate from the Jamui assembly seat, she is currently leading the race with 38.61% of the votes, as of 2:30 pm. She is challenging sitting MLA Vijay Prakash of the RJD who has thus far managed only a meagre 15.76% of the votes.

Singh incidentally is the daughter of former Union minister and parliamentarian MP Digvijay Singh. The late leader had been an associate of George Fernandes of the Janata Dal and later the Samata Party, and been one of the founding members along with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Over his long political career, the late leader had been elected to both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha on several occasions.

Singh is an Arjuna Award winning shooter who has represented India in numerous world competitions. She had won a gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and a silver medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. She had joined the BJP earlier this year.