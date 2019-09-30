Bihar disaster management demands water pumping machine from Coal India Ltd for flood-affected areas

Patna: Bihar State Disaster Management Authority on Monday demanded the Coal India Limited to send two pumping machines of hyperpower intensity to clear the water from the flood-affected areas in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Principal Secretary, Pratyaya Amrit said, “I have requested the chairman of Coal India Limited to send two pumping machines of hyperpower intensity to clear the water from the flood-affected areas." The management authority has also demanded the government to deploy two Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters for lifting and airdropping food packets and medicines in the areas severely affected by the deluge.

"We have asked the IAF to send two helicopters for lifting and airdropping food packets and medicines in the affected areas here. The district authority is providing the flood-affected people with milk and water," he said.

He further informed that the residents of the affected areas demanding the concerned authorities to resume the electricity supply which was cut as a preventive measure. "We have assured them that it will be resumed once the water recedes," he added.

Around 32 inflatable boats have been deployed in Patna and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are working for the rescue and relief work, he said.

Meanwhile, an SDRF worker named Sahdev Kumar working to rescue stranded locals from the waterlogged areas, said, "There are two boats operating in the area, we have been running them since the morning in this locality to help the people."

Annoyed with the rescue and relief features being provided by the government, a local said, "The water logging has been consistent for around seven days here. The false promises of smart city are being exposed today; the villages are more well-off than this where people can at least walk without having to wade through four feet of water."