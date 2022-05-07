Bihar: Dharmendra Pradhan assures Nitish Kumar of continuity till 2025

PATNA: Amidst reports in Patna and Delhi about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar being replaced by a BJP nominee, union minister for education Dharmendra Pradhan, who made a sudden visit to Patna on Thursday evening, is reported to have assured Kumar that he would be the state’s CM till the next assembly election scheduled for November 2025 and the BJP was not going to push for his removal.

Neither Pradhan, whose visit to Patna and the subsequent two and a half hours meeting was not even known to state president Sanjay Jaiswal, nor Kumar has officially spoken anything about the two and a half one hour one to one meeting.

However, BJP leaders told the Free Press Journal that apart from the assurance regarding his continuity, Pradhan also discussed the possible names for the impending cabinet reshuffle. He also reportedly told Kumar that there will be no further political attack on him by state BJP leaders which of late had become a regular occurrence.

The arrival of Pradhan to Patna instead of in-charge Bhupender Yadav to convey the message of the BJP leadership to Nitish too has led to political discussion among the party corridors regarding the fate of Yadav as far as Bihar is concerned.

Yadav has earned criticism from within the party for allegedly promoting Yadav leadership in the state by ignoring the Forward caste. Both Pradhan and Yadav, who are cabinet colleagues, are reported to share just a ‘working relation’ between them.

Last week, Yadav had hinted to some Bihar based political workers who had met him in Delhi that he might be relinquishing his Bihar based responsibilities. While Nitish and Pradhan shared an excellent relationship, the same warmth was not present between Yadav and Nitish.

At the state level, Nitish Kumar has come under public attack from BJP leaders including Jaiswal on various issues related to governance and prohibition among others. This was never condoned or controlled by Yadav who is regarded as the ‘sarve-sarva’ of Bihar as far as BJP is concerned.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 10:04 PM IST